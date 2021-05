The road closure is due to culvert replacement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m., M-21 (Fulton Street) between I-96 and Craven Avenue/Forest Hill Avenue will be closed for culvert replacement.

More information about road closures and project updates can be found by clicking here.

