M-40 closed after car crashes into semi

A car crashed into a semi on M-40 on Wednesday morning and serious injuries are suspected. The highway is currently closed.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — At around 9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle traveling on M-40 crashed into a semi. The highway remains closed north of Allegan.

The condition of the car’s driver is unknown at this time, but serious injuries are suspected. The driver of the semi was not injured.

M-40 is closed between 121st Avenue and Allegan Dam Road/36th Street.

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies plan to open M-40 back up around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.