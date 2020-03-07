'Patience, please!' Mackinac Bridge sees heavy traffic as holiday weekend begins

"Consider crossing at off-peak times," the bridge authority said.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking for people heading north for the holiday weekend for "patience, please!"

Camera views from the bridge looking south shows a line of cars on the bridge heading into the Upper Peninsula. Northbound traffic peaks from 2-6 p.m., the bridge authority said, which can result in backups.

On Thursday, the bridge authority tweeted twice about heavy traffic in the late afternoon. But the bridge authority said that was due in part to a lane closure that was causing back-ups.

"Consider crossing at off-peak times," the bridge authority said.

According to EUP News, the bridge authority said almost 5,000 vehicles crossed the bridge in just one hour on Friday.

