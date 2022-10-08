Man crossing East Beltline killed in crash

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. last night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man was killed while crossing East Beltline last night.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, October 7. They responded to the 2600 block of East Beltline on calls of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrain, a 63-year-old male was struck while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.