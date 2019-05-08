ALLENDALE, Mich. — Five people, including two children from Grand Haven, were injured in a two-car crash Monday morning on 68th Avenue near Lincoln Street.

The driver of one vehicle, a 64-year-old Grand Rapids man, was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police said that the other driver and all of the passengers were taken by ambulance to Butterworth.

Sixty-three-year-old Arthur Bacce died as a result of his injuries, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office.

Emergency crews responded to the 2-lane highway, just south of the Grand River, at about 10:20 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that a 65-year-old Coopersville woman was driving south on 68th Avenue, lost control when she saw slowing traffic ahead, went across the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, according to Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The second vehicle went off the road and into a ditch on the east side of 68th Avenue. Two 64-year-old Grand Rapids residents and the two Grand Haven children, ages 12 and 8 occupied this vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was pinned inside and was being aided by bystanders when emergency crews arrived, Keuning said. Once extricated, the man was flown from the scene by Aero Med helicopter.

Conditions of the Coopersville woman and the three passengers in the second car were not available.

Crews closed off 68th Avenue for an accident scene investigation.

Assisting the Ottawa County Sheriff at the scene were Allendale and Coopersville-Polkton firefighters, Life EMS and AMR paramedics and Aero-Med helicopter.

