WYOMING, Mich. — Tuesday around 8:05 a.m. the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to an accident involving a 50-year-old male being hit by a car on 28th Street just West of the Burlingame Avenue intersection. The man was trying to cross 28th Street without using the cross walk.

The man was hit by an eastbound vehicle and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver is uninjured.

The eastbound right lane of 28th Street West of Burlingame was closed while the scene is being investigated. Investigators asked the public to avoid the area and anticipated the lane reopening by 10:30 a.m.

Related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.