Man killed in car vs. tree crash near Lakewood Elementary School

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Holland man was killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning in Park Township, police say.

The incident happened around 1:55 a.m. on N168th Avenue near Lakewood Elementary School. Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in front of the school parking lot.

Police say the driver was the only one in the car. When police arrived, he was pinned inside the vehicle and had serious injuries. Lifesaving efforts were provided, but police say the man succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

