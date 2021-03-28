x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Traffic

Man seriously injured after Saturday night crash

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Watervliet is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Saturday night.

Berrien County deputies responded to reports of a crash into a swamp off Meadowbrook around 8:30 p.m. They discovered that 29-year-old Joshua Miller had lost control partially rolling over.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and it appears as though speed was a factor in the crash. He was taken to Lakeland Spectrum Hospital in St. Joseph for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. 

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Deputies are continuing to investigate what happened.

RELATED: Police investigating fatal crash involving semi hauling cars in Van Buren County

RELATED: Whitmer announces 21 Rebuilding Michigan Roads projects

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.