Man seriously injured after Saturday night crash

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Watervliet is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Saturday night.

Berrien County deputies responded to reports of a crash into a swamp off Meadowbrook around 8:30 p.m. They discovered that 29-year-old Joshua Miller had lost control partially rolling over.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and it appears as though speed was a factor in the crash. He was taken to Lakeland Spectrum Hospital in St. Joseph for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Deputies are continuing to investigate what happened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.