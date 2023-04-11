TRAFFIC ALERT | Sinkhole repair impacting Market Ave SW in Grand Rapids

The area is closed to through traffic. Access in and out of the area is from the I-196 Market ramps.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's officially pothole season.

A pretty big one on Grand Rapids' southwest side shut down Market Avenue SW about 200 feet south of Godfrey Avenue SW indefinitely.

Road crews are working to repair a sinkhole that shut down Market Avenue SW for the time being. Work began at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and it's not clear when they will wrap up the job.

For now, the only access in and out of the area is from the I-196 Market ramps.

Through traffic is not allowed but the road can be accessed by those who live in the area.

Road Closure Notice - Sinkhole in roadway Market Ave SW A large sinkhole has developed on northbound Market Ave SW just south of Godfrey Ave SW. Business access will be maintained, but not through traffic. Posted by The City of Grand Rapids on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Need to report a pothole within the Grand Rapids city limits? Try here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.