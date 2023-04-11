TRAFFIC ALERT | Sinkhole repair impacting Market Ave SW in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's officially pothole season.
A pretty big one on Grand Rapids' southwest side shut down Market Avenue SW about 200 feet south of Godfrey Avenue SW indefinitely.
Road crews are working to repair a sinkhole that shut down Market Avenue SW for the time being. Work began at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and it's not clear when they will wrap up the job.
For now, the only access in and out of the area is from the I-196 Market ramps.
Through traffic is not allowed but the road can be accessed by those who live in the area.
Need to report a pothole within the Grand Rapids city limits? Try here.
