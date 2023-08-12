x
MDOT announces scheduled lane closures for GR Sunday

They will be conducting road and bridge work in the closed areas, they also said the work is weather dependent.
Credit: MDOT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced they have planned lane closures for Sunday in Grand Rapids.

The closures will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on westbound I-196 between US-131 and Market Avenue. The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and the on ramp from Lane Avenue/Second Street to westbound I-196 are scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the ramp from northbound US-131 to westbound I-196 is scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

