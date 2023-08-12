MDOT announces scheduled lane closures for GR Sunday

They will be conducting road and bridge work in the closed areas, they also said the work is weather dependent.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced they have planned lane closures for Sunday in Grand Rapids.

The closures will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on westbound I-196 between US-131 and Market Avenue. The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and the on ramp from Lane Avenue/Second Street to westbound I-196 are scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the ramp from northbound US-131 to westbound I-196 is scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be conducting road and bridge work in the closed areas, they also said the work is weather dependent.

