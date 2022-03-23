MDOT needs public feedback about future designs for US-131

The public can share their thoughts about possible improvements to US-131 between 28th St. and Wealthy St.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is asking for feedback from the public on possible future designs for US-131.

MDOT has identified the area of US-131 between Wealthy St. and 28th St. as a priority to be analyzed by a Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study.

A PEL study uses input from the community, economic goals and environmental considerations early in the planning process to aid in decision making.

PEL studies were used in projects related to the US-131/100th Street and I-96/Fruit Ridge Avenue interchanges and US-131 north of I-96.

And now MDOT is asking for the public to participate in a survey about the area of US-131 between Wealthy St. and 28th St. The survey asks participants to weigh in on possible lane and shoulder improvements, enhancing existing street connections and adding new connections, improving intersection designs and adding or removing freeway ramps.

The PEL study for this stretch of US-131 is part of the very early stages of a future project and it can take years to finally develop a plan.

The survey is available for anyone to participate now through April 7 and can be found here.

For more information about the survey and PEL studies, visit Michigan.gov.

