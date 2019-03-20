HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Transportation is having a public meeting Wednesday, in Hudsonville. The meeting will have details on a construction project taking place on westbound I-196 between Kenowa Avenue and 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

MDOT is planning to invest $22 million to reconstruct around 5 miles of I-196. The project also includes new drainage, signs and traffic signals at 22nd and 32nd avenues.

The meeting will cover details on the proposed plans, scheduling and traffic information. The meeting is taking place starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hudsonville City Hall Community Room, located 3275 Central Blvd, Hudsonville. The meeting will wrap up around 5:30 p.m. Residents are welcome to attend to learn more about the project and provide comments.

