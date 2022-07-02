MDOT removes some road restrictions to ease travel during busy holiday weekend

AAA is estimating 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to hit the roads during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

MICHIGAN, USA — To ease holiday travel this weekend, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state will remove some lane restrictions and barriers on 100 road and bridge projects.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin removing orange barrels and road barriers Friday July 1. This will continue through the holiday weekend until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Drivers are still being advised to drive carefully and be aware of equipment and temporary lane shifts and shoulder closures. AAA is estimating 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to hit the roads during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a 10% increase from 2021.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the holiday weekend:

Upper Peninsula:

M-28 in Munising, Alger County, has two lanes open between Commercial Street and Bay View Street with a traffic shift.

M-64, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Floodwood River west of Ontonagon via temporary signals.

M-64, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Halfway River west of Ontonagon via temporary signals.

M-183, Delta County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals at a culvert crossing 2 miles south of US-2.

US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, has a posted detour in place for eastbound US-2 traffic.

US-41 (College Avenue) in Houghton, Houghton County, has a posted detour in place for southbound US-41 traffic.

US-41 in Marquette, Marquette County, has two through-lanes and a center left-turn lane open between Blemhuber Avenue and Furnace Street with a traffic shift.

US-45, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Roselawn Creek via temporary signals southeast of Ewen.

Northern Lower Peninsula:

I-75 in Mackinaw City, Emmet County, has the southbound ramp to US-23 (Exit 338) closed; detour on city streets.

M-55, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, will have one lane of alternating traffic with temporary traffic signals on the bridge over the Au Gres River.

West Michigan:

- I-96, Kent County, has one westbound lane open with a traffic shift between Whitneyville Avenue and 36th Street. The following ramps will be closed: The eastbound I-96 ramp to westbound M-6, the eastbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-96, and the 36th Street ramp to eastbound I-96.

I-96, Kent County, has the eastbound ramp to southbound US-131 closed with a posted detour. The M-37 (Alpine Avenue) ramp to southbound US-131 is also closed.

I-96, Muskegon County, has one lane open in each direction at Hile Road near US-31.

I-96, Muskegon County, has one lane open in each direction over Norris Creek near Fruitport.

I-196, Kent County, has westbound lanes shifted at the I-196 Business Loop (Chicago Drive) interchange in Grandville. The eastbound I-196 ramp to Chicago Drive is closed, and the Chicago Drive ramp to westbound I-196 is closed.

I-196, Ottawa County, has a traffic shift with two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane open between Hudsonville and Zeeland.

M-40 (Lincoln Road), Allegan County, has one lane open over I-196 with temporary traffic signals.

M-179 (129th Avenue), Allegan County, has the ramp to southbound US-131 closed.

US-31, Allegan County, has the northbound lanes closed at I-196 with traffic detoured to Adams Street (Exit 52). The southbound US-31 ramp to Washington Avenue/Blue Star Highway is closed.

US-131 Business Route (19 Mile Road) in Big Rapids is closed between 220th Avenue and Northland Drive. Detour posted.

Southwest Michigan:

I-69, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction from I-94 to M-78.

I-69, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction between M-60 and Marshall Drive.

I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction with a traffic shift from I-196 to Britain Avenue. The southbound I-196 ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-94, Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction at I-69 with a traffic shift.

I-94, Kalamazoo County, has ramp closures at Portage Road; Portage Road has one lane open in each direction with no left turns at Kilgore Road.

M-140, Berrien County, is closed at the Paw Paw Lake outlet in Watervliet with a posted detour.

Central Michigan and Thumb:

Lapeer Road, Lapeer County, is closed over I-69 and detoured.

I-69, Genesee County, will have two lanes open in each direction from Hammerberg Road to M-54. Ramps at the I-69/I-475 interchange are closed and detoured.

I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction from Lake Pleasant Road to Newark Road.

M-15 in Davison, Genesee County, will have one northbound lane open from Birth Street to South Street; southbound M-15 is closed and detoured. Clark Street is closed in each direction between Dayton Street and Main Street.

M-25 in Port Huron, St. Clair County, has one lane open in each direction from Hancock Street to M-136.

M-65, Arenac County, has one lane open with a temporary signal from Reid Street to Reisinger Road.

M-90, Sanilac County, is closed over the Black River and detoured via Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road, and Wildcat Road.

US-23 Connector, Arenac County, has the eastbound lanes closed; the westbound connector has one lane open. US-23/M-13 through Standish has one lane open in each direction. Lincoln Road is closed over I-75, and Melita Road has one lane open with temporary traffic signals.

Southern Michigan:

I-75, Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction between Erie Road and Otter Creek Road.

I-75, Monroe County, will have the northbound exit and entrance ramps at Swan Creek Road/Newport Road (Exit 21) closed.

I-96 Business Loop, Ingham County, has one lane open in each direction between Delta Street and Mildred Street.

I-496, Ingham County, is closed and detoured from M-99 to Grand Avenue. River Street is closed.

M-43 (Grand River Avenue), Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction from Mohawk Road to Cornell Road. Okemos Road is closed at M-43.

M-59, Livingston County, has one eastbound lane closed from Cundy Road to the Oakland County line and one westbound lane closed from the Oakland County line to Clark Road.

US-24, Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift from Townsquare Boulevard to Newburg Road.

US-127, Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction from the Jackson County line to M-36.

US-127, Jackson County, has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Avenue.

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue), Jackson County, has one northbound lane closed at I-94. The northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

You can find the latest on any MDOT projects before your weekend travel here.

