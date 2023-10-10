MDOT shares facts for National Teen Driver Safety Week

Michigan State Police reported that since last week, 24 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 822 this year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Oct. 15-21 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. The week offers the opportunity for parents and guardians to speak with teens about safe driving habits.

Compared to this time last year, they reported, there are 8 fewer fatalities and 122 more serious injuries.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) shared some facts about teen driver fatalities as a part of their Toward Zero Deaths campaign.

Motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 cause of death for adolescents. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, three out of five accidental deaths for teens ages 16-20 are due to motor vehicle crashes.

Teen drivers are four times more likely than adult drivers to be involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

In Michigan, the 15-20 age group accounted for 7 percent of all traffic deaths, and 74 percent of those deaths were drivers.

Parents and guardians can be the biggest influence on our teen’s choices when they are behind the wheel.

MDOT also shared that younger drivers will usually have a higher incidence of speeding, failing to yield, and inability to stop in assured clear distance as a hazardous action in the crash per the Michigan Traffic Crash Facts. They also said young people are more likely to have passengers at the time of a crash, and that speed was the most common cause of fatal crashes.

