MDOT to rebuild southbound I-196 from Holland to Saugatuck

The estimated end date for the project is Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Monday that it will be rebuilding about 12 miles of southbound I-196 from M-40 in Holland to 130th Avenue in Saugatuck.

The construction is set to begin Monday, March 22, and will include rebuilding and resurfacing, culvert replacements, bridge improvements, and replacing the Saugatuck Rest Area with a new facility. According to MDOT, most of the work is being funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

During the construction period, southbound I-196 will be closed with both directions of traffic sharing the northbound side of the roadway. The southbound I-196 on and off ramps at Blue Star Highway (Exit 41) will be closed and traffic detoured south to Exit 36 (also Blue Star Highway). In early July, northbound US-31 traffic will be detoured onto I-196 and M-40.

