MICHIGAN - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer in Michigan. This year, AAA says there will be record-breaking number of travelers out and about -- making this weekend a dangerous time to drive.

It will be the second-highest weekend of holiday travel for Michigan on record since AAA began tracking volumes back in 2005.

Nearly 1.3 million Michiganders will start their summers off with a Memorial Day weekend getaway. This reflects a 3.3 percent increase in travelers compared to last year and is the largest number in almost 15 years.

Despite a rise in gas price averages in Michigan, the vast majority of weekend travelers will be on the roads. More than 1.1 million of those traveling will be driving to their destinations. For these motorists, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal during evening commutes.

INRIX and AAA say the roads will be at their most congested Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 -- particularly in the late afternoon as people leave work and commuters try and head out early. Detroit is among several cities across the country that will see travel times double.

High gas prices aren't expected to keep anyone home either. Prices have increased more than 30 cents in the last month -- the state's average is quickly approaching $3 per gallon. However, 88% of travelers will choose to drive to their Memorial Day destinations this year, the most on record.

“When gas prices are expensive, travelers may shorten the distance of a road trip, eat out less or look for free activities,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA Michigan. “But, overall, prices are very similar to this time last year and, like then, they aren’t letting that deter them from taking summer road trips.”

