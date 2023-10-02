x
Michigan State Police report eastbound I-96 closed near Walker exit

Credit: File
Michigan State Police car stock photo.

WALKER, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) reported on the social media platform X Monday night that Grand Rapids Post troopers were on the scene of a serious injury crash.

The crash occurred on eastbound I-96 west of the Walker exit. MSP stated in their post that a 22-year-old male driver went off the roadway into the median and struck several trees.

They also said in their post that a 19-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

MSP reported that the eastbound lanes of I-96 in that area were closed as of 8:51 p.m.

MSP is continuing to investigate the crash and said more updates will be provided.

