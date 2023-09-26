Crash on I-96 west of M-6 leaves one dead, Michigan State Police report

The highway was shut down for a time due to the crash. It's since reopened, but traffic is slow-moving.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) confirmed a crash on I-96 Tuesday was fatal.

MSP tweeted Tuesday that Grand Rapids post troopers were responding to a serious crash on eastbound I-96 West of M-6.

MSP reported in the tweet that the highway was shut down due to the crash.

They also asked the public to find alternative routes around the area while the highway was shut down.

MDOT reported the highway was back open around 4 p.m. MSP asked people in the area to slow down and not to "rubber neck" in order to avoid causing another crash.

MSP later responded to the tweet saying troopers confirmed the crash was fatal.

