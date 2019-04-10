GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are scheduled to work on Michigan Street Saturday between College Avenue and Diamond Avenue. If weather prevents the work, it will be pushed to Saturday, Oct. 12.

The improvements include changes to traffic signals and pavement markings.The goal is to address congestion, safety and enforcement issues. The Michigan Street and College Avenue intersection will be re-striped to create two northbound left turn lanes onto College and one eastbound lane going through the intersection.

New lane striping on Paris Avenue west of Diamond Avenue will create one lane going in each direction as well as a continuous center turn lane. There will also be a consistent on-street parking lane on the south side of Michigan Street.

Minor modifications will also be made to the traffic signals, including timing, at College Avenue, Eastern Avenue, and Diamond Avenue.

