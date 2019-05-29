MICHIGAN, USA — Parents can be alerted when their teens are involved in a traffic stop. Michigan’s Sheriff’s Association (MSA) has partnered with State Farm to bring the STOPPED Program state-wide.

STOPPED which stands for Sheriffs Telling Our Parents and Promoting Educated Drivers, is a voluntary parental notification system. Its goal is to reduce the number of young drivers involved in motor vehicle crashes each year.

Parents can voluntarily register their vehicles with MSA online. Any vehicle - car, boat, ORV, moped, motorcycle - can be registered. Participants will receive an identification decal to place on the rear windshield.

If the vehicle is pulled over by officers from a participating agency and the driver is under 21, a notification is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The alert includes the time and location of the stop, the driver's name and number of passengers in the vehicle, the reason for the stop and whether or not any citations were issued. The notifications initially came via a mailed letter, but participants in Kent County's pilot program can choose text and or email as their preferred method of notification.

Mason County and Livingston County are also part of the pilot program with text and email.

For more information on the STOPPED Program or to sign up, click here.

