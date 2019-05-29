GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A portion of I-196 in Ottawa County was temporarily closed while crews cleaned up a milk tanker crash.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to eastbound Chicago Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, a 66-year-old Lakeview man was driving a milk tanker on I-196 when he lost control of the semi-truck due to low visibility from the heavy rainfall.

The tanker left the side of the exit ramp and rolled over, temporarily trapping the driver inside. He was freed by Georgetown Fire / Rescue and later transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says exit 69A of westbound I-196 to eastbound Chicago Drive will remain closed as crews work to unload and remove the milk tanker from the roadway. This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

