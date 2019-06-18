BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan on westbound I-96 was rear-ended.

According to a release from the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17 on the westbound side of I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township.

A 2008 Town and Country minivan, driven by a 22-year-old Saginaw man, pulled over to the shoulder of the road after its rear passenger tire fell off the vehicle.

Witnesses told authorities while the river was changing the tire, the van was in the travel lane when a 2011 Buick Lacrosse, driven by a 57-year-old Alto man, struck the minivan from behind.

The driver of the Buick and the passenger in the minivan, a 29-year-old Grand Rapids woman, were taken to hospitals by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews closed westbound I-96 for about an hour while the crash was investigation. The sheriff's office says neither drugs, alcohol nor speed appeared to be factors in the crash.

