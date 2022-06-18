x
Motorcycle crash in Zeeland Township sends man to hospital

Witnesses say the 27-year-old Holland resident was driving his motorcycle carelessly on Chicago Drive when it struck an SUV stopped at a red light.
ZEELAND, Mich. — A Holland resident was sent to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Chicago Drive at the intersection of 48th Ave. in Zeeland Township.

When police arrived, a witness told them that the 27-year-old motorcyclist was driving in a careless manner when he ran into a Ford SUV that was stopped at a red light.

Police say that the Holland man was transported to the Zeeland Community Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no word on whether or not the driver of the SUV was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

