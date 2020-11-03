ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich — A 40-year-old Mount Pleasant man was left in serious condition with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash in Isabella County Tuesday night.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on East River Road near Vroman Road in Chippewa Township.

When deputies from the MSP Mount Pleasant Post arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle in a bad wreck. Investigation revealed a 40-year-old man from Mount Pleasant was going west on East River Road when he lost control and left the roadway.

His vehicle rolled over multiple times. MSP said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle, causing serious -- potentially life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene by emergency responders before being taken to McLaren Hospital in Mount Pleasant. He was eventually taken to a hospital in Saginaw for more care.

MSP said the crash is still under investigation but that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, and MMR.

