LOWELL, Mich. — A crash in southeast Kent County temporarily closed a roadway Monday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 52nd Street SE, according to the Michigan State Police.
Police said a Honda driven by a 24-year-old Middleville woman rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old man from Hastings. The Honda was slowing down on northbound Alden Nash waiting for a vehicle to complete a left turn onto 52nd Street.
The rear-end collision forced the Chevrolet pickup into the southbound lane of Alden Nash and into the path of a southbound Chevrolet car driven by a 22-year-old Reed City woman. This caused a head-on collision.
The drivers of the Chevrolet pickup and Chevrolet car were transported to hospitals with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was treated on scene for minor injuries.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
MDOT closed the area down while crews investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene. It has since reopened.
Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- 18-year-old shot in the head and killed in Muskegon; no arrest made
- Search suspended for remains of missing Michigan girls
- Trump pitches his Miami resort for next G-7 summit
- AAA: Labor Day gas prices likely to be lowest in years
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.