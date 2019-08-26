LOWELL, Mich. — A crash in southeast Kent County temporarily closed a roadway Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 52nd Street SE, according to the Michigan State Police.

Police said a Honda driven by a 24-year-old Middleville woman rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old man from Hastings. The Honda was slowing down on northbound Alden Nash waiting for a vehicle to complete a left turn onto 52nd Street.

The rear-end collision forced the Chevrolet pickup into the southbound lane of Alden Nash and into the path of a southbound Chevrolet car driven by a 22-year-old Reed City woman. This caused a head-on collision.

The drivers of the Chevrolet pickup and Chevrolet car were transported to hospitals with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

MDOT closed the area down while crews investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene. It has since reopened.

