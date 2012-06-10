TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple closures on I-96 and I-196 in Grand Rapids scheduled this weekend

There will be multiple lane, ramp, and total closures Friday evening and throughout the weekend in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting Friday evening, drivers who use I-96 and I-196 in Grand Rapids should be prepared for lane, ramp and in some areas total closures through Sunday.

At 8 p.m. Friday, crews installing recessed pavement markings will cause double lane closures through noon Sunday on eastbound and westbound I-96/I-196 between M-21 (Fulton Street) and Ottawa Avenue.

Total lane closures begin midnight Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday on westbound I-196 from I-96 to Fuller Avenue. All traffic will be detoured on westbound I-96 to southbound US-131.

The ramp from westbound M-21 to westbound I-96 is scheduled to close from 7 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The work is weather dependent, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

