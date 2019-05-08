ALLENDALE, Mich. — First responders were called to a scene of a two-vehicle crash in Allendale Monday morning.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the crash occurred at the intersection of 68th Ave. and Lincoln St. around 10:15 a.m.

According to a release for the sheriff's office, a man was pinned in his car after colliding with a vehicle that was being driven by a 65-year-old woman from Coopersville.

The man was in a car with another adult and two children. Drivers from both vehicles and the passengers from the man's car were taken to a local hospital.

Crews were still on scene as of noon Monday. 68th Ave was closed between Osborn St. and Warner St. in Allendale Township.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.