Multiple vehicle accident on US-31 NB brings traffic to a crawl

MUSKEGON, Mich. — UPDATE 1/24/22 at 12:48 p.m.: All lanes are now open on US-31 NB just north of Sherman Blvd.

A multiple vehicle accident is reported on US-31 NB just north of Sherman Blvd.

The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. and is being attributed to poor road conditions caused by the weather.

The right lane is closed on US-31 NB and traffic is currently congested because of the accidents. Road conditions in the area are reportedly slick and visibility is limited.

Norton Shores Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling in the area and to be safe when driving in these types of conditions.

