x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

You’re more likely to get pulled over in Muskegon this coming January and February

From Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2022, teams of officers will be looking closely for drivers going over the speed limit.
Credit: WZZM

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon drivers, listen up, because coming soon you’re much more likely to get a speeding ticket.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, its officers will be participating in a Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Enforcement Federal Grant aimed at reducing speed violations.

From Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2022, teams of officers will be looking closely for drivers going over the speed limit.

Find more information here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Thanksgiving travel rush: Here's what you need to know before you go