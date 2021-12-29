You’re more likely to get pulled over in Muskegon this coming January and February

From Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2022, teams of officers will be looking closely for drivers going over the speed limit.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon drivers, listen up, because coming soon you’re much more likely to get a speeding ticket.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, its officers will be participating in a Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Enforcement Federal Grant aimed at reducing speed violations.

From Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2022, teams of officers will be looking closely for drivers going over the speed limit.

