New Grand Rapids DASH route begins today

The City of Grand Rapids launched their new DASH route, consolidating their DASH West and North routes into a single circulator.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids began service on their new Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) circulator route that combined the two previous routes.

The former DASH West and North routes are now combined into a single route that makes a large loop throughout the City of Grand Rapids.

The new DASH route will remain completely free to ride and will run every 15 minutes from Wednesday through Sunday with the following schedule:

Wednesday - Friday: 7 a.m. until 12 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can see a map of the new route and its stops here:

The DASH route does not run on Monday or Tuesday, but DASH still provides a commuter shuttle (WORK) that runs Monday through Friday to supplement the new route.

"With a limited capacity to expand the total level of service and bearing in mind the DASH service’s continued evolution beyond a commuter service, the city chose to prioritize late night and Sunday service to meet the needs of those visiting and moving about around downtown," the city said about the lack of Monday and Tuesday service.

WORK will be available as the city works to expand the DASH service to return to a 7-day service.

WORK is be available during the week from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The WORK shuttle is accessible from the Area 7 and Area 9 parking lots and will drop off riders at the intersection of Ottawa and Pearl every 15 minutes.

The city says that it hopes that the DASH service will return to a 7-day-a-week service as soon as they are able to do so.

You can learn more about the new route here.

