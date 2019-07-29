GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Northbound US-131 was closed for a couple of hours Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The freeway closed around 2:30 p.m. and was re-opened around 5:20 p.m.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, six cars were involved in the accident near the Post Drive exit. Police said some fuel is leaking and Michigan State Police are handling the crash.

KCSO said some injuries were reported but were not sure how severe they are.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.