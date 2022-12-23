First responders tending to numerous crashes, slide offs across West Michigan

A blizzard warning is in place for most of West Michigan, causing blowing snow and white out conditions.

MICHIGAN, USA — Blizzard-like conditions are making travel extremely dangerous across the state Friday, and it is advised you stay off the roads.

The blowing snow and whiteout conditions, combined with frigid temperatures, are causing accidents all across the region.

Here is a live look at the crashes and slide offs happening around West Michigan.

1 p.m.

Jackknifed semi being reported on W/B 96 near Cascade, facing the opposite direction, blocking a lane.

Crash scene started with 2 vehicles and then 8 other vehicles were involved, one striking the fire truck on scene. Thankfully only minor injuries but roads are icy with occasional white-out conditions. pic.twitter.com/S65q9VWySS — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 23, 2022

12 p.m.

One particularly bad accident occurred just after noon Friday and involved a semi-truck and a postal vehicle.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash, which took place on M-57 near Shaner. The driver of the postal truck was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Grand Rapids troopers are investigating a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a semi and a postal vehicle. The driver of the postal truck has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/Twme6e5P5M — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 23, 2022

Stay up to date with freeway closures in West Michigan here.

Current freeway closures in West Michigan

NB and SB M-37 are closed at East 104th St. due to a crash

NB US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to a crash

NB US-131 is closed at 84th St. due to a 10-12 vehicle crash

NB US-131 at 106th Ave due to crash

EB I-94 after BUS I-94 (exit 23) closed due to crash

EB I-94 after Pipestone Rd (exit 29) closed due to a crash

SB US-127 after Trowbridge Rd (exit 75) closed due to a crash

