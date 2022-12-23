First responders tending to numerous crashes, slide offs across West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Blizzard-like conditions are making travel extremely dangerous across the state Friday, and it is advised you stay off the roads.
The blowing snow and whiteout conditions, combined with frigid temperatures, are causing accidents all across the region.
Here is a live look at the crashes and slide offs happening around West Michigan.
1 p.m.
Jackknifed semi being reported on W/B 96 near Cascade, facing the opposite direction, blocking a lane.
12 p.m.
One particularly bad accident occurred just after noon Friday and involved a semi-truck and a postal vehicle.
Michigan State Police are investigating the crash, which took place on M-57 near Shaner. The driver of the postal truck was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Current freeway closures in West Michigan
- NB and SB M-37 are closed at East 104th St. due to a crash
- NB US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to a crash
- NB US-131 is closed at 84th St. due to a 10-12 vehicle crash
- NB US-131 at 106th Ave due to crash
- EB I-94 after BUS I-94 (exit 23) closed due to crash
- EB I-94 after Pipestone Rd (exit 29) closed due to a crash
- SB US-127 after Trowbridge Rd (exit 75) closed due to a crash
