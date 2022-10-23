1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Branch Co.

One person died on scene while the other was taken to the hospital.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to an overnight two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another.

According to MSP, the crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

A 45-year-old female from Burton, Michigan, identified as Mollie Salina Royce, was headed east on M-60 when she crossed the center line into westbound traffic.

Royce struck a man identified as Billy Joe Vanwormer, 57, from Colon, Michigan.

Both cars collided head on and both vehicles went off the road.

Vanwormer was taken to the hospital and Royce died on scene.

Police are still investigating if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.