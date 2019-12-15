WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation says I-96 in Ottawa County is shut down after a car knocked down a power pole and power lines onto the freeway.

Ottawa County dispatch said a car crashed into a pole at 40th Avenue and Ironwood Drive around 6 p.m. There were minor injuries reported from the crash.

Because of the downed power lines on the freeway, WB I-96 at 16th Avenue and EB I-96 at 48th Avenue are closed to traffic.

Consumers Energy is at the scene and they have cut power to the affected lines while they work to clear the freeway, dispatch said. Their outage map shows about 750 customers are without power in that area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.