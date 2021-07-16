Ottawa County lane closures expected to create weekend traffic backup

The weekend's construction projects will take place from Saturday to Monday, MDOT reports.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Starting Saturday, July 17, at 6 a.m., road work will shut down eastbound I-196 between 32nd Avenue and M-6, MDOT reports. The construction is expected to wrap up Monday at 6 a.m.

During this time, the on ramp from 32nd Avenue to eastbound I-196 will be closed. The work times are dependent on weather. Traffic may back up in this area during the weekend’s busy hours.

For up-to-date information on the project, visit the state roadway website, or follow MDOT on Twitter or Facebook.

