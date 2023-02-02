x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Overturned semi on southbound US 131 north of 10 Mile causes traffic headaches

Michigan State Police said crews are cleaning up the scrap metal with the help of a magnet truck. No one was hurt.
Credit: MSP

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Traffic is being restricted on southbound US 131 north of 10 Mile near Rockford Thursday after a semi overturned. 

The crash happened just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday near exit 97. Authorities said no one was hurt. 

Michigan State Police said the semi was hauling scrap metal, and debris is now covering a portion of the highway. 

Crews are working to clean up the mess, and a magnet truck will help pick up the smaller pieces of metal that could easily pop tires on the busy highway. 

The left lanes are blocked for the time being, and you should expect some slowed traffic near the crash. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Businesses voice concerns over traffic on Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Before You Leave, Check This Out