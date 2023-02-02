Overturned semi on southbound US 131 north of 10 Mile causes traffic headaches

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Traffic is being restricted on southbound US 131 north of 10 Mile near Rockford Thursday after a semi overturned.
The crash happened just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday near exit 97. Authorities said no one was hurt.
Michigan State Police said the semi was hauling scrap metal, and debris is now covering a portion of the highway.
Crews are working to clean up the mess, and a magnet truck will help pick up the smaller pieces of metal that could easily pop tires on the busy highway.
The left lanes are blocked for the time being, and you should expect some slowed traffic near the crash.
