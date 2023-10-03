Crash causes downed wires in Zeeland, part of Business 196 closed Tuesday evening

Zeeland Fire Rescue posted to Facebook asking people to avoid a one mile radius of Business Loop and State St.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Parts of business 196 are closed in Zeeland after a crash Tuesday night.

Powerlines are down in the area due to the crash, they reported that most of the intersection is being detoured.

They also stated that they would be allowing westbound Business Loop traffic only with both lanes open.

They estimated the roadway would reopen around 11 p.m.

