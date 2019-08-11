PAW PAW, Mich. — Both directions of I-94 in Van Buren County are closed due to a multi-vehicle pileup involved semis.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed between the Lawrence exit (Exit 52) and 43rd Street. That's west of Paw Paw.

Dispatchers said multiple semi-trucks were jackknifed in the areas and vehicles have slid off the freeway. There have been no reports of any injuries as of yet.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

