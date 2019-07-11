GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police and first responders were called to a pileup on US 131 northbound Thursday morning.

The crash involved at least five cars and happened around 9 a.m.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed the highway to westbound I-196 shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids central dispatch said the crash involved a white delivery truck, that had to be cleared from the scene.

The dispatcher said the crash was one of at least ten the police were called to Thursday morning.

Icy roads and slick conditions were major factors in the crash, according to police. Officers are warning residents to take extra time while driving in the winter months especially during the morning and evening commutes.

