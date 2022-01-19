No injuries reported in school bus crash Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids

The school bus was hit by a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Leffingwell and Leonard.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No one was hurt following a crash involving a Plymouth Christian Schools bus and a GMC Wednesday morning.

The Plymouth Christian Schools bus was hit by the driver of the GMC at the intersection of Leffingwell and Leonard around 8 a.m. The driver of the GMC was traveling West on Leonard and allegedly ran a red light, colliding with the bus in the intersection.

According to authorities, the bus was full of children but no one was hurt in the accident. Both drivers involved were reported to be shaken up.

The children on the Plymouth Christian Schools bus were taken to school on another bus after the incident.

