KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are cracking down on pedestrian violations, as well as violations by drivers that endanger pedestrians next.

Kalamazoo is one of four cities that have some of the highest number of pedestrian crashes over a five-year period, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). The other cities include Detroit, Warren and Lansing.

The crackdown will start on Sept. 5 and end on Sept. 11. Officers will pay special attention to driving violations like illegal turns, failing to stop at a signal or stop sign before a crosswalk, and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Officers will also target pedestrians who don't follow traffic control signals or walk on the sidewalk.

Between 2013 and 2017, the Office of Highway Safety Planning says Kalamazoo with a total of 264 pedestrian crashes. Detroit had 2,330; Warren had a total of 193 and Lansing had a total of 261. More than 100 pedestrians are killed each year across Michigan, and September is an especially deadly time of year with the highest volume of crashes.

The campaign, coordinated by the OHSP, is supported with federal traffic safety funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

