Portion of I-196 to be closed in GR May 15-16

MDOT said the closures will be over Butterworth Street, between M-45 and Market Avenue.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Short-term total closures will be in effect on eastbound and westbound I-196 this weekend in Grand Rapids. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closures will be over Butterworth Street, between M-45 and Market Avenue. The closures will take place Saturday night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. 

MDOT said total closures will be short term, about 15 minutes, and will allow for the completion of utility work.

