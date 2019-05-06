ADA, Mich. - At least one person was hurt after a crash on M-21 in Ada Wednesday morning.

Crews have shut down both directions of M-21, right in front of Tip-Top Gravel Co. while they clean up the incident and call in tow trucks to remove the vehicles involved.

According to a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew in the area, about 4 or 5 vehicles were involved. One vehicle was attempting to turn left and was rear-ended by a second. The vehicle turning left was pushed into the center lane and crashed into a third vehicle. These incidents caused a chain reaction.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on M-21 in Ada Wednesday morning.

13 OYS

At least one person was injured in the incident and taken away from the scene in an ambulance. No word yet on anyone else's injuries.

This is a developing story, check back here or updates.

