ADA, Mich. - At least one person was hurt after a crash on M-21 in Ada Wednesday morning.
Crews have shut down both directions of M-21, right in front of Tip-Top Gravel Co. while they clean up the incident and call in tow trucks to remove the vehicles involved.
According to a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew in the area, about 4 or 5 vehicles were involved. One vehicle was attempting to turn left and was rear-ended by a second. The vehicle turning left was pushed into the center lane and crashed into a third vehicle. These incidents caused a chain reaction.
At least one person was injured in the incident and taken away from the scene in an ambulance. No word yet on anyone else's injuries.
This is a developing story, check back here or updates.
