GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new study released on Monday says roadways in Grand Rapids are improving, but that more funding to continue improvements is still needed.

The report titled , published by TRIP, a national transportation and research group based in Washington D. C., says that half the major roads in the city are in poor or mediocre condition. And 4-percent of bridged in Grand Rapids are "structurally deficient," but safe to drive on. The report also revealed that drivers in Grand Rapids lost 41 hours per year in traffic congestion.

Roads in Grand Rapids are in better shape than most of the state because of a dedicated income tax for roads, but driving on the rough roads cost drivers $565 per year. According to TRIP, if more improvements are to made -- more money is needed.

Improving safety features on Michigan’s roads and highways would likely result in a decrease in the number of traffic fatalities and serious crashes. In the Grand Rapids area, there were an average of 103 traffic fatalities each year from 2015 to 2017.

You can read the full report here.

