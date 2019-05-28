ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - Resurfacing of US-131 from 133rd Avenue north to the Allegan/Kent County line will begin Tuesday, May 28.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $4.5 million to resurface the 7.6 miles of the roadway.

MDOT said nighttime and weekend single-lane closures will be in effect. The project is expected to wrap up in late August.

The project is expected to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.

