GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Starting on Monday, June 10, parts of Division Avenue from Wealthy Street to Cherry Street will be closed due to Consumers Energy enhancing underground electrical equipment.

Consumers Energy said to safely complete the work, the road intersection and lane closures are necessary.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of August.

The work includes:

From June 10 to August 2, the center lane of Division Avenue from Wealthy to Cherry will be closed. Traffic will still flow both north and south along the current parking lanes on the east and west sides of Division.

From August 5 to 30, Division will be fully closed from Wealthy into the Cherry Street intersection. The Wealthy Street-Division Avenue intersection will not be impacted.

Street parking along Division from Cherry to Wealthy will be unavailable from June 17 to August 30.

The suggested detour is from Cherry north on Commerce Avenue, east to Oakes Street and south Sheldon Boulevard. The suggested westbound detour is from Cherry north on LaGrave Avenue, west on Weston Street and south on Commerce.

