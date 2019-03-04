LANSING, Mich. - Seasonal road restrictions in Michigan have slowly been lifted and next week, a number of West Michigan road commissions are lifting theirs.

Ottawa County Road Commission says its restrictions are set to be lifted on Monday, April 8. According to the State Road Commission, two other counties -- Allegan and Calhoun -- will lift their restrictions on Monday as well.

The road commission in Kent, Montcalm, Ionia, and Barry counties will lift their weight and speed restrictions on Wednesday, April 10. Kentwood and Walker will both lift their restrictions on Wednesday as well.

Seasonal weight restrictions, sometimes called "frost laws," are put in place while roads are fragile in late winter. The state road commission says as frost melts beneath a paved road, the roadbed turns wet and spongy because water is trapped between the pavement and the remaining ice layer beneath.

When trucks and heavy equipment travel over a layer of concrete or asphalt that isn’t well supported beneath, lots of permanent cracks can occur.

