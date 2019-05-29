GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Travelers in and and out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport should prepare for extra travel time getting to the airport this summer.

Starting June 10, the Kent County Road Commission will be working to widen and create dual left-turn lanes on eastbound 44th Street to northbound Patterson Avenue.

The work includes removing asphalt and concrete pavement, creating new concrete curbs and gutters and laying down new pavement, pavement markers and restoring and modifying the traffic signals in the area.

The work will bring traffic down to one lane in each direction and left turns at the intersection. It's estimated to be completed at the end of August.

Phase Two of the airport's Gateway Transformation Project is also underway and includes updates to the baggage claim area, airline ticket counters, flooring and lighting; along with new restrooms and concessions.

