x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Rollover crash in Walker causes downed power lines

Two southbound lanes on Alpine at 4 Mile are closed due to the accident.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is responding to a roll over crash that has caused power lines to hang low on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue, authorities say.

Police say, the driver, a man, was pulled from the vehicle which was missing a wheel.

It is unknown at this time if he sustained any injuries and if anyone else was involved.

Currently, Consumers Energy has a crew on the scene working to fix the power lines.  

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

BACK TO SCHOOL: Drivers are reminded about school bus laws

Before You Leave, Check This Out