Rollover crash in Walker causes downed power lines

Two southbound lanes on Alpine at 4 Mile are closed due to the accident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is responding to a roll over crash that has caused power lines to hang low on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue, authorities say.

Police say, the driver, a man, was pulled from the vehicle which was missing a wheel.

It is unknown at this time if he sustained any injuries and if anyone else was involved.

Currently, Consumers Energy has a crew on the scene working to fix the power lines.

