UPDATE: The new ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 is now officially open. MDOT opened the area on 1 p.m. Friday, August 2 -- after more than three months of work.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday that the southbound US-131 ramp to westbound I-196 will be open by 3 p.m. on Friday.

Construction for a new on-ramp for westbound I-196 started on April 8 and the $1.87 million project was expected to end this month.

The project stemmed from the Michigan Street Corridor Plan, which was completed in 2015 and recommended changes for the Ottawa-Ionia I-196 interchange. Work was completed on the Ottawa Avenue off-ramp in 2017.

